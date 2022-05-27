Select Language

Iraqi Parliament Approves Bill to Prohibit Relations with Israel

Photo Source:Pars Today

Bagdad, MINA – Iraqi parliamentarians on Thursday voted to approve a draft law on the prohibition of ties with Israel, MEMO have reported.

In a statement, Parliament’s media office said the assembly passed a bill criminalizing normalization of relations with the Zionist entity.

According to Iraq’s state-owned news agency INA, the bill was passed unanimously during yesterday’s session.

Iraq first held a session to discuss the proposal on May 11.

Iraq does not have any relationship with Israel neither the government nor most of the political forces refuse to normalize.

While Jordan, Egypt and the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco have diplomatic relations with the occupying countries. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

