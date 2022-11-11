Indonesia’s Mount Semeru Eruption Still Fluctuates

The activity of Mount Semeru was monitored from Sumber Mujur Village, Lumajang Regency, East Java, Tuesday (7/12/2021). Photo: Manda Suarasurabaya.net

Lumajang, MINA – The activity of Mount Semeru in Indonesia which erupted a few days ago accompanied by Hot Fallen Clouds (APG) with a sliding distance of 4.5 kilometers towards Besuk Kobokan region, is still fluctuating.

“Incandescent lava avalanches at night are also still observed to occur with a relatively safe sliding distance, because they are far from the nearest residential area,” based on a routine report by the Semeru Volcano Monitoring Officer (PPGA) at Gunung Sawur Post, Sumberwuluh Village, Candipuro District, Lumajang, which was recorded in the observation period on Friday.

Visually, the mountain is clear, fog 0-II, to fog 0-III.

Medium pressure crater smoke was observed to be white with thick intensity and a height of 500-1,000 m above the summit of the crater.

“It has also been observed that 1 eruption has occurred with a height of gray-white smoke, approximately 500 meters and leaning towards the southwest. Lava avalanches were also observed to occur once with a sliding distance of approximately 200 meters from the tip of the lava tongue. The dominant mountain is covered in fog,” wrote Mukdas Sofian, in his report on Friday.

Meanwhile, in terms of seismicity, Sofian reported that there had been 19 eruptions, 3 avalanches, 6 gusts, 4 hermonic tremors and one distant tectonic.

“For the level of activity, until now Mount Semeru is still on level 3,” he explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)