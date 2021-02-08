Select Language

Indonesian Warships Train with France in Sunda Strait

ilustration (special)

Sunda Strait, MINA – Three Battleships of Indonesian Navy (KRI) held a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) along with French warships passing through the Sunda Strait on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

As quoted in the official statement of the Indonesian Navy’s Fleet I Command, on Monday, the exercise is a form of supervision and security of ships from other countries passing through Indonesian waters, particularly in the Indonesian Archipelago Sea Channel I (ALKI I) or the Malacca Strait Shipping Channel until out of the waters of national jurisdiction.

Commander of the KRI Barakuda-633 Marine Major (P) Faisal Yanova Tanjung said the exercise involved three KRI and two French warships.

The Indonesian warships involved were KRI Barakuda-633, KRI Tenggiri-865, KRI Cakalang-852.

From France are the frigate-type FS Vendemiaire and the submarine FS Emeraude.

“In the Passex exercise, a series of Flashex (Flash Exercise), Flaghoist, Photoex (Photo Exercise) and Mantak exercises were carried out, ending with a farewell pass.

“Then, the French ship continued its voyage,” explained Faisal.

Commander of the Fleet Command (Pangkoarmada) I Rear Admiral Indonesian Army Abdul Rasyid said this exercise also functions as military diplomacy,

“By doing a passing exercise like this, it is hoped that it can strengthen international relations,” added Abdul Rasyid. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

