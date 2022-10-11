Indonesian Village for Pakistan Flood Victims

Karachi, MINA – The Indonesian Consul General (Consul General) in Karachi June Kuncoro Hadiningrat hopes to build “Kampung Indonesia” housing for flood victims in Pakistan.

The Indonesian Consul General in his press statement, Tuesday, conveyed that the assistance for the construction of a model house in the Thatta district carried out by Dompet Dhuafa was expected to develop into a pilot project for Kampung Indonesia for Pakistan flood victims.

Currently, the Government is reviewing the housing development plan, however the Indonesian Consul General requested that the location and administration of housing legality be guaranteed by the Government of Pakistan.

He also proposed that the “Kampung Indonesia” development plan could be integrated into a housing development scheme for flood victims designed by the Government of Sindh Province, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali expressed his high appreciation for Indonesia’s real assistance.

He said that in general the flood conditions had started to recede but in some areas of Pakistan it was still inundated.

Floods in Pakistan in recent years have generally only affected a few districts in Sindh, but it was only this year that more than 20 districts in Sindh were affected.

Previously, the third batch of aid from Indonesia for flood victims in Pakistan arrived at Karachi Jinnah International Airport on Thursday.

Indonesia also sent a medical team consisting of 29 general practitioners, pediatricians, skin disease specialists, and paramedics included on the flight. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)