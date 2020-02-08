Indonesian-Turkish Kaplan Tank Attracts Many Countries

Istanbul, MINA – Kaplan MT Tank, which was designed to meet the needs of Indonesian military in modern tanks of moderate weight, attracted the interest of many other countries and even entered export negotiation stage.

The tank which has the name Indonesian “Harimau” is a joint production between PT Pindad, Indonesia and FNSS Defense Industries Company, Turkey.

FNSS Senior Manager Nail Kurt said after completing 18 tanks at the end of last year, Kaplan will begin mass production.

According to Kurt, prototypes will be delivered towards the end of the year and most of the remaining orders will be completed by 2021.

“Our hope is that Indonesia will continue this project at full speed.We expect additional orders to be received this year and next,” Kurt said in an interview with Anadolu Agency.

According to Kurt, the tank is lighter than playing battle tanks, but has almost the same power. Because it allows to operate with infantry troops easily, thus increasing the appeal of the tank to global consumers, namely its superiority in asymmetrical warfare.

Kaplan MT will be developed in aspects of ballistic ability, anti-mine protection, firepower, infantry support, and anti-shield.

According to him, Harimau tanks are superior products because they are easily moved when needed, lighter and more efficient than playing battle tanks but have the strength equivalent to playing battle tanks.

“Main battle tanks require huge operational costs. Kaplan is a product with high impact power, strong protection, with relatively low movement and operating costs. So, it attracts a lot of attention,” Kurt said.

The tank was not only developed for Indonesia but to meet the needs of Turkey and allied countries, he said.

The methods developed later can be adapted to the needs of each country. Therefore, the needs of other countries are immediately evaluated based on this product. Many countries are interested in this tank, and it was a surprise to us.

Previously, several countries were interested in buying the HarimauTank, such as the Philippines and Brunei Darussalam, both of which would buy around 40-50 units. Another interested country is Bangladesh, but the numbers are unknown. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)