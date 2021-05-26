Indonesian Support for Palestine from Mosque to Mosque

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) initiates a movement from mosques to mosques in providing support for Palestine. The movement will be carried out on May 30, 2021.

The Secretary General of MUI, Amirsyah Tambunan, said that later all Islamic organizations will conduct joint prayers at all mosques in Indonesia.

He added that all those involved will provide support for the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Palestine. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)