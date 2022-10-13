Indonesian Medical Team Provides Health Services to Pakistanis in Sindh (photo: BNPB)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Medical Team has provided health services to 253 flood victims in Sindh, Pakistan, since Tuesday.

The service was held in a health tent managed by the Mirpur Khas District Health Office.

One of the personnel of the Indonesian Medical Team, Doctor Aminuddin Harahap, said there were 200 patients receiving treatment. The Indonesian Medical Team also dispatched several doctors of different specialties.

“The top five diseases suffered by residents are ARI, skin diseases, diarrhea, dyspepsia, and hypertension,” he said, Thursday.

He added, in addition to doctors from Indonesia, local doctors and medical personnel also provide services in health tents in the area.

In addition, other Indonesian Medical Team personnel also provide mobile health services and they have served 53 patients.

This mobile medical service aims to reach refugee points scattered in Mirpur Khas District.

Based on data from the local health office, as many as 40 refugee points are located in the area. The health tent in Tehsil Jhudo is one of the major refugee camps.

Health services in tents and mobiles in the Mirpur Khas district are protected by Pakistani security forces. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)