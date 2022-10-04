Indonesian Government Forms Fact Finding Team for Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD gave a press statement regarding the results of the Football Tragedy Coordination Meeting in Kanjuruhan, Monday (03/10/2022), at the Office of the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Jakarta. (Source: Screenshot)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government formed an independent joint fact-finding team (TGIPF) for the football tragedy at the Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java om Saturday night which claimed lives.

The team was led by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD.

“To uncover the Kanjuruhan case or incident that occurred on October 1, 2022, the government formed an independent joint fact-finding team (TGIF),” said Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs on Monday in Jakarta.

Mahfud added that this team consisted of a combination of various organizations and related ministries.

“It consists of officials representing the relevant ministries, then professional football sports organizations, observers, academics, and the mass media,” he said.

The Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs said that the results of the investigation and recommendations from TGIPF would be submitted to the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

“This team works within two weeks to a maximum of one month and the results of the investigation from the team and their recommendations are submitted to the President,” said Mahfud. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)