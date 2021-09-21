Indonesian Furniture and Handicraft Products Become Excellent Export Commodities

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Trade Muhammad Lutfi said that Indonesian furniture and handicraft products are excellent export commodities.

According to Lutfi, the fans are not only in certain countries but are spread across various countries in the world.

“Indonesian furniture and handicraft products are one of Indonesia’s mainstay export commodities whose quality has been recognized internationally,” he said in a written statement on Tuesday as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

He said that no less proud, Indonesian furniture and handicraft products now dominate the global market, from the United States, the Middle East to Japan.

Lutfi also explained that during the period from January to August 2021, the export value of Indonesian furniture products increased by 29 percent to US$ 1.88 billion.​​​​​

“Compared to the same period last year on an annual basis, the number has increased,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)