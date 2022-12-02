Indonesian Foreign Ministry: There is No Confirmation of US Envoy for LGBT’s Visit

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said he had not received confirmation regarding the planned visit of the United States (US) Special Envoy to Advance LGBT Rights Jessica Stern to Indonesia.

“First of all, of course, we still have to confirm whether the visit will actually take place, so I cannot comment too much on it,” said Faizasyah in a press conference in Jakarta on Friday.

Faizasyah even suggested asking the US directly about the visit.

“For this visit, it is better to ask the US directly because at this time we are following it from media reports,” he said.

Previously, the US Department of State on its official website announced Stern’s travel plans to Vietnam, the Philippines and finally Indonesia on December 7-9 2022.

During the visit, Stern plans to meet with government officials and civil society representatives to discuss human rights, including advancing the rights of LGBT people.

The planned visit caused controversy in Indonesia. The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and the Nahdlatul Ulama Executive Board (PBNU) rejected the firm rejection.

Anwar Abbas Deputy Chairperson of the MUI believes that Stern’s arrival could damage the noble values ​​of religion and culture, because of the six religions recognized in Indonesia, none of them tolerate LGBTQI+ practices.

In June 2021, Jessica Stern was hand-appointed by President Joe Biden as US Special Envoy for advancing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Human Rights.

Stern is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the February 4, 2021 Presidential Memorandum on Advancing LGBTQI+ Human Rights Worldwide.

Prior to joining the US State Department, Stern chaired OutRight Action International, a leading global LGBTQI+ human rights organization, as executive director for 10 years. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)