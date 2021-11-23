Indonesian Defense Minister Receives French Foreign Minister’s Visit

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto received a visit from the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian in Jakarta on Tuesday. The two discussed the follow-up to the strategic partnership between Indonesia and France in the defense sector which was signed in June 2021 in France.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, the defense cooperation between Indonesia and France covers various fields, such as intelligence, military training and education, science and technology, the defense industry, cooperation between peacekeeping forces, combating terrorism and development and research of the defense industry, including joint production.

As quoted from the website of the French Embassy in Jakarta, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian made an official visit to Indonesia on November 23-24 2021. It is his first visit to Southeast Asia, since the beginning of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On the occasion of the visit, Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo.

The French Foreign Minister will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Indonesian Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, in the context of ministerial level political consultations, as set out in the Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

Then hold a meeting with the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, which will be an opportunity to specifically announce the first edition of the French-Indonesian maritime dialogue.

During the visit, the French Foreign Minister will also meet the Secretary General of ASEAN, Dato Lim Jock Hoi. As an ASEAN development partner since 2020, France is determined to realize its partnership in a number of fields, both in the health sector (vaccine donations, cooperation), environmental conservation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)