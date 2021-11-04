Indonesian Al-Askar Foundation Gives Scholarships to 20 Students in Midwifery Education

Kendari, MINA – Indonesian Tahfidz Al-Quran Al-Askar Foundation, Kendari, Southeast Sulawesi provided scholarships to 20 students to study at a midwifery school in the Bogor regency, West Java.

The chairman of the Central Askar Foundation Fahmi Abdul Kadir Askar conveyed that at the graduation ceremony as well as a grand tasmi’ held on Thursday in Kendari.

In addition, the Central Askar Foundation also provided assistance in the form of a fishing boat to the tahfidz house.

“Later on, the results from the ship can be useful to meet the needs of the students, especially in terms of daily consumption,” said Abdurrahman in his speech.

The Central Askar Foundation has a mission to build mosques and educational institutions, not only in Sulawesi, but also in Aceh, and West Java Bogor. In the future, the Askar Foundation plans to establish a university to accommodate graduates of the Tahfiz Qur’an Islamic Boarding School.

The movement to establish the Tahfidz Qur’an Al-Askar Islamic Boarding School began in 2009. Currently, a number of graduates from the Tahfidz Al-Askar House Islamic Boarding School continue their education to Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt.

The graduates can choose their further education in the country (domestic) or abroad. (T/R6/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)