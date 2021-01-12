Indonesia Welcomes Again 15 Million Doses of Sinovac Vaccine

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government welcomes the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine (COVID-19), concocted by a Chinese pharmaceutical company, namely Sinovac. The number of the third stage vaccine this time is 15 million doses.

It was conveyed by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), Doni Monardo, when monitoring the vaccine unloading process with the Minister of Religion (Menang), Yaqut Cholil Qoumas and the President Director of Garuda Irfaniaputra at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Cengkareng on Tuesday.

“Of course, we should be grateful because for this third stage the government has got vaccines to increase the number of vaccines that will be given to the public,” said Doni.

On this occasion, Doni said that the presence of domestic vaccines must be balanced with compliance with health protocols by wearing masks, avoiding crowds and washing hands.

“On various occasions, President Joko Widodo has always reminded the minister, especially the COVID-19 Task Force that this vaccine should not make it loose,” he said.

According to Doni, vaccines must be parallel with discipline with adherence. Even so, these two things are not enough to be done by yourself, but must be developed and transmitted to others.

Doni noted that until now, active domestic COVID-19 cases had increased very significantly, namely 123 thousand cases. In fact, the second week of November last year was at the lowest position, namely 54 thousand cases.

“The second week of November last year, our active cases were at the lowest position, namely 12.12 percent with an accumulated figure of 54 thousand people, but yesterday it was noted that our active cases had reached 123 thousand people. This means that there has been a twofold increase,” he said.

Given the increasing number of active cases, the Ministry of Health has added COVID-19 hospitals including the availability of bed occupancy rates (drills) for the ICU and also isolation rooms.

“But that alone is not enough. Therefore, I invite all Indonesians to be able to increase compliance with health protocols. Because this is our key to breaking the chain of transmission,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)