Indonesia Urges ASEAN-China to Build Mutual Trust

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo said that th relationship that exists between ASEAN and China requires hard work, one of which is by building trust so that a stronger and mutually beneficial partnership can be realized in the next 30 years.

“This mutual trust can be realized if we all respect international law,” said Widodo in his speech at the Special Conference for the 30th Anniversary of ASEAN-China Relations, virtually from Jakarta on Monday.

The ASEAN-China partnership, Jokowi continued, needs to be strengthened to make the region an economic powerhouse. Balanced trade is also very important to continue to strive for.

“Therefore, cooperation to support the economic transition, energy transition, and digital transition is very important for future cooperation,” said the President.

According to the former governor of DKI Jakarta, during the 30 years that ASEAN and China have partnered, there have been many concrete collaborations between the two regions, including in the economic sector. China has even become the largest trading partner for ASEAN over the last 12 years.

“Our trade in 1991 was worth 8.36 billion US dollars and last year it reached more than 685.28 billion US dollars, an 82-fold increase in just less than 30 years,” said the President.

The ASEAN-China Special Conference this time was chaired by President Xi Jinping and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah as Chair of ASEAN, which was attended by nine ASEAN leaders and the ASEAN Secretary General. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)