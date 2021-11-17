Indonesia Records Vaccine Booster Reaches 1 Million Doses

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian government recorded that more than one million doses of the Covid-19 booster vaccine have been injected into the community. While the first dose of vaccination is 130 million and the second dose iz 84 million.

Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said the government is trying to encourage the realization of the vaccine program to increase until the end of this year. “Currently, we are accelerating so that 70 percent of the Indonesian population can get vaccinated before the end of the year,” she said, during a virtual CEO Networking event on Tuesday as quoted from Republika.

According to her, the Covid-19 vaccination has a positive impact on the national economic recovery process. This can be seen from the number of people infected with Covid-19 which is much lower than the position in June and July 2021.

“Today in a good situation, daily cases have decreased sharply. When compared with three months ago, the number of deaths or the death rate of two thousand people per day,” she said.

However, she reminded the public not to be careless. This is because the pandemic is not yet fully over. “As we approach the new year and Christmas holidays, we have to be extra careful,” she said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)