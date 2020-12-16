Indonesia Pilgrims Becomes Pilot World Hajj

Surabaya, MINA- Head of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Religion East Java, Ahmad Zayadi, said that Indonesia could become a pilot country for Hajj in the world. This is conveyed considering that Indonesia can manage Hajj pilgrims well.

“This is evidenced by the fact that after the hajj pilgrimage, Indonesia always receives many guests from abroad and asks why the hajj pilgrimage is successful with a very large number of pilgrims,” ​​he said in a statement ad quoted from Republika on Wednesday.

He assessed that this could happen, one of which was because the Indonesian government guaranteed guidance, services and protection for the pilgrims while they were still in the country and while in Saudi Arabia.

The dynamics of the hajj are said to be extraordinary. The government must manage many people with different cultures and understandings of fiqh, as well as in countries of people with different cultures and weather.

In addition, performing the pilgrimage is the same as managing a lot of money. Many parties are involved, including the Ministries / related institutions as well as the Army/Police for the hajj pilgrimage which is carried out in one place and one time.

“Our patience will be fully tested at Armuzna. Nearly 4 million pilgrims tumplek blek in one place to carry out the pilgrimage. If it is not managed properly, it will endanger the congregation, “he continued.

The man who previously served as Director of Early Education and Islamic Boarding Schools at the Ministry of Religion said that Indonesia is arguably very successful in carrying out the pilgrimage. Therefore, when there is a request to increase the quota, Saudi Arabia almost always agrees.

The congregational satisfaction index is said to be the graph always increasing. Indonesia departs from an already very high index position.

So, it becomes a challenge in itself to continue to maintain and even make it better.

The increase in the satisfaction index of the pilgrims is also considered to be influenced by the tested pilgrims’ supervisors. With the Hajj Manasik Guide Certification activity, it is hoped that it can improve the capacity and capability of the pilgrims for the better.

Through this activity, Zayadi also hopes to produce certified and recognized Hajj guides.

“God willing, we can carry out measurable mitigation. Master the detailed training materials, we will practice the Haj season later, “he said.

A hajj guide is said to be dexterous, able to respond quickly and efficiently to all the problems of the pilgrims. The key word for success is service. (T/RE1)

