Indonesia-Norway Strengthen Greenhouse Gas Reduction Cooperation

Jakarta MINA – The Governments of Indonesia and Norway have agreed to accelerate the implementation of a partnership between the two countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.

It is reflected in a joint agreement between the Indonesian Delegation and the Norwegian Delegation in the Joint Consultation Group (JCG) (Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD +) in Jakarta on Thursday (July 2).

The Indonesian delegation is led jointly by the Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mahendra Siregar and the Indonesian Deputy Minister of Environment and Forestry, Alue Dohong.

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Delegation was jointly led by the Special Envoy of the Minister of Climate and Environment in Oslo and the Norwegian Ambassador in Jakarta.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that Indonesia has always maintained its commitment in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and forest degradation (REDD +).

“I believe the success of the Indonesia-Norway cooperation on REDD + can be a good model of cooperation and an example for many countries,” the Deputy Foreign Minister said at the semi-virtual meeting.

The main agreement at the JGC meeting was the affirmation of the distribution of REDD + funds from Norway with the Result-Based Payment (RBP) scheme at a price of USD 5 per ton of CO2 through the Environmental Fund Management Agency (BPDLH).

BPDLH is a Public Service Agency (BLU) under the coordination of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Indonesia which specifically distributes environmental assistance funds. Based on the assessment, Indonesia succeeded in reducing emissions by 11.2 million tons of CO2 in 2016/2017.

The JCG meeting was held to coincide with a decade of the signing of a REDD + Letter of Intent (LoI) signed in 2010.

2020 is a special year for Indonesia because it coincides with 70 years of diplomatic relations, 10 years of celebration of the Indonesia-Norway Dynamic Partnership, and 10 years of partnership between the two countries for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.

Norway is also an important partner of Indonesia because it is bound in the Indonesia-EFTA CEPA, the only Indonesia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Europe. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)