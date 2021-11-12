Indonesia Needs Six Million Qur’an Manuscripts Every Year

Bogor, MINA – Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi said, based on internal research, every year Indonesia needs around 6,164,375 Al-Qur’an manuscripts.

The year of 2016 marked the beginning of the work of the Al-Qur’an Printing Unit (UPQ) of the Ministry of Religion in meeting the needs of the Qur’an for Muslims in Indonesia.

According to Deputy Minister of Religion Zainut, since 2016-2020, UPQ has only printed around 1,705,000 Mushaf, it is still a long way from reaching six million per year.

“So, the disparity between demand and availability is still quite far. The challenge for UPQ going forward is to meet the needs of the Qur’anic manuscripts of Indonesian Muslims, which are increasing in number every day,” said the Deputy Minister of Religion when attending the peak of the UPQ Fest 2021 event in Bogor on Thursday.

He explained that the Ministry of Religion had designed the revitalization of UPQ towards world-class Al-Qur’an printing by targeting a print circulation of 10,000,000 copies per year.

“With the support of various parties, the government’s noble goals through UPQ Insha Allah will soon be realized. Bearing in mind, this revitalization is not just a desire to build a world-class Al-Qur’an Printing Unit, but a priority to meet the basic needs of Muslims which must be realized immediately,” he said.

He also encouraged UPQ to become a religious tourism destination, a center for publishing and printing moderate Islamic books and an education center for the Qur’anic sciences.

At the peak of the UPQ Fest 2021, UPQ gave the Lifetime Achievement award to a number of figures who have contributed to maintaining and developing the study of the Qur’an in Indonesia.

The award was given to Alm. Prof. Dr. KH. Syaifuddin Zuhri (former Minister of Religion), Prof. Dr. H. Quraish Shihab, MA (expert in Tafsir), Dr. KH. Ahsin Sakho, MA (Qira’at Sab’ah expert), and Isep Misbah, MA (author/khattat of the Ministry of Religion’s Al-Qur’an Mushaf).

In addition to the awards, at the peak of UPQ Fest 2021, the winners of the Popular Scientific Writing Contest with the theme “The Future of Al-Qur’an Printing in Indonesia”, the Al-Quran Mushaf Design competition with Nusantara style, and the Photo Contest with the Al-Quran Mushaf Published by the Ministry of Religion.

Present on the occasion were Deputy Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Indonesia Sheikh Abdulloh Muqid Al-Mutairi, Director General of Islamic Community Guidance Kamaruddin Amin, Director of Culture of Bappenas Amich Alhumam, and Secretary of the Directorate General of Islamic Community Guidance Fuad Nasar. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)