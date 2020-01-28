Indonesia Issues Travel Warning to Hubei Province

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia issued a travel warning for its citizens who will visit Hubei Province and its capital city Wuhan, China

“Travel warnings to Hubei Province including the capital city of Wuhan,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said via text message on Tuesday. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

According to him the travel warning has been issued by Indonesia since yesterday.

The travel warning will be revoked if there is a safe statement from the Chinese Government and revocation of isolation status in Hubei Province.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the corona virus outbreak in China has risen to 107.

Around 4,515 confirmed pneumonia cases were caused by the 2019-nCoV virus and reported in 30 provinces in China as of Monday.

According to China National Health Commission, 976 patients are in critical condition, 6,973 people are suspected of being infected with the virus, and 60 people have been recovered. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)