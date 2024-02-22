Indonesia Holds International Education Training Expo & Conference (IIETE) 2024

Jakarta, MINA – The international education exhibition, Indonesia International Education Training Expo & Conference (IIETE) officially opened on Thursday at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Senayan, Jakarta.

Carrying the theme “Never Stop Learning”, this exhibition will last for 4 days, 22-25 February 2024 at Hall B of the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC).

Chairman of the Collaboration and Public Relations Team of the Secretariat of the Directorate General of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia, Yayat Hendayana also appreciated PT Wahyu Promo Citra as the organizer.

“Appreciation to PT Wahyu Promo Citra as the organizer who consistently holds educational exhibitions every year. “This year’s IIETE is the 32nd time it has been held, after being stopped once in 2021 due to the pandemic,” he said at the opening ceremony in Jakarta.

According to him, this exhibition is a form of participation by the private sector in conveying information about higher education starting from Diploma, Bachelor’s, Master’s, Doctoral, professional, parallel classes, international classes, training programs, official programs both domestically and abroad.

IIETE 2024 presents 100 exhibitors from Public Universities, favorite Private Universities from Indonesia and abroad, special institutions, digital education, education supporting industries and educational institutions from within and outside the country.

Some of the favorite campuses present include the University of Indonesia, Gajah Mada University, Padjadjaran University, Diponegoro University, Bogor Agricultural Institute, STAN State Financial Polytechnic, Mercu Buana, Bina Nusantara, etc.

Meanwhile, overseas campuses include Russia (Kazan Federal University), Australia (Torrens University), Singapore (James Cook University Singapore), Korea (Silla University, Donga University), Hong Kong (Vocational Training Council), England (Accept-Ed Limited), Thailand (Mahidol University), Germany (Goethe Institute Indonesian) and Spain (Campus Spain).

Also present at the opening of IIETE 2024 were the President Director of PT Wahyu Promo Citra, HM Sukur Sakka, Deputy Chair of the Indonesian Chancellors Forum, Dr. Didin, Chairman of Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) and ambassador of friendly countries. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)