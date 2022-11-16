Indonesia Hands Over G20 Presidency to India

President Jokowi handed over the G20 presidency relay to India, The Apurva Kempinski Hotel, Bali, Wednesday (16/11/2022), afternoon. (Source: Screenshot)

Bali, MINA – After passing the Summit for two days in Bali on 15-16 November 2022, the G20 series under the Indonesian presidency officially closed.

“I hereby declare that the G20 Summit in Bali Indonesia is closed,” said Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo concluding the series of Summits which took place at The Apurva Kempinski Hotel, Bali on Wednesday.

Furthermore, President Jokowi officially handed over the baton of the G20 presidency to India as the next holder of the G20 presidency.

Jokowi believes that under the leadership of India, the G20 will continue to move forward to realize a global recovery and strong and inclusive growth.

“As a friend of India and as part of the troika next year, Indonesia is ready to support the success of India’s G20 presidency, and I also ask all the leaders present to support India next year,” he said.

During the two days of the Summit in Bali, President Jokowi together with G20 leaders, international organizations and other invited guests carried out a series of activities.

On the first day, President Jokowi started the activity by welcoming the participants of the G20 Summit at The Apurva Kempinski Hotel. Furthermore, President Jokowi officially opened the G20 Summit followed by Session I which discussed global economic conditions, food security and energy.

Then the leaders were invited by the President to have a luncheon. At the banquet, the President invited International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and International Football Federation (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino to deliver remarks.

After lunch, the delegates continued the Summit activities. Session II discussed global health issues. After that there was a side event the G20 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII).

The first day’s program was closed with a banquet at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park.

The second day of the Summit series began with an inspection of the Ngurah Rai Grand Forest Park, followed by Session III of the Summit which discussed digital transformation. The next event is the closing ceremony and handover of the presidency to India.

The President is also scheduled to give a press statement at the Bali G20 Summit Media Center, at the Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Badung Regency.

On the sidelines of the Summit, President Jokowi also held a number of bilateral meetings. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)