Indonesia Fully Supports Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Retno L.P. Marsudi at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat meeting in Nha Trang, Vietnam, (source: Kemlu RI)

Nha Trang, MINA – Indonesia affirms full support for Vietnam’s leadership as chair of ASEAN this year on the theme “Cohesive and Responsive”.

It was said by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Retno L.P. Marsudi at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat meeting in Nha Trang, Vietnam, on 16-17 January 2020.

At the meeting, the Indonesian Foreign Minister underlined a number of points, as quoted from the official website, Kemlu.go.id on Saturday.

“Indonesia is pleased to note that ASEAN has completed many lines of action for the ASEAN Community Vision 2025 and the ASEAN Community Blueprint. This year’s midterm review is an important step to ensure the full realization of the ASEAN Vision and its Blueprint, ” Indonesian Foreign Minister said.

As a follow-up to ASEAN’s views on the Indo-Pacific, Indonesia said that it would hold an “ASEAN-WEF Forum on Indo-Pacific Infrastructure and Connectivity” in Jakarta, 7-9 July 2020. The meeting will involve governments and business circles in countries ASEAN and Indo-Pacific.

Indonesia also stressed that ASEAN must remain an engine of peace and stability.

“ASEAN must be consistent in ensuring that peace and stability in the region, including in the South China Sea, apply,” Minister Retno said.

At the AMM Retreat meeting, ASEAN agreed to ensure that international law, including 1982 UNCLOS, was respected by all parties in the South China Sea.

Indonesia also encouraged ASEAN to mainstream the problems of women, peace and security in its work. Indonesia plans to hold a second regional training on women, peace and security in 2020.

Regarding Vietnam’s priorities for 2020, Indonesia hopes that the AICHR Term of Reference review can be completed under Vietnam’s leadership.

Indonesia also encouraged ASEAN to be more active and work together in ensuring the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) was signed in 2020.

In promoting ASEAN’s identity, awareness and pride, Indonesia proposes that the adoption of the ASEAN Narrative on ASEAN Identity which is currently being discussed in the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Pillar can be implemented this year.

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat was the first meeting held by Vietnam in its period of time.

Through the theme “Cohesive and Responsive”, ASEAN is expected to be able to strengthen unity and increase its presence in the community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)