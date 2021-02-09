Indonesia Exempts Income Tax for Journalists until June 2021

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Tuesday declared the government to exempt employee income tax or PPh 21 for journalists.

It was conveyed by President Jokowi when giving a speech at the peak of the 2021 National Press Day Commemoration at the State Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday.

Jokowi said that the government policy was a mistake by the government to protect the press industry, which is currently facing financial problems like other private sectors.

The exemption of PPh 21, said Jokowi, will be valid until June 2021. This tax incentive is valid for six months if calculated from January 2021.

“Please follow and guard this with the Minister of Finance,” said Jokowi.

In addition to journalists, media companies also receive a reduction in corporate income tax (PPh).

“Then, the PPh 22 Import exemption, and the acceleration of restitution. And, this incentive is also valid until June 2021,” he added.

Not only that, the incentives that will also be applied to other industries will be given to the media industry, including electricity subscription fees or subscription fees.

“The relief and assistance provided to the media industry and media crews is indeed insignificant, I know. I need to convey that the government’s fiscal burden is also in a very heavy position,” the President explained. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)