Indonesia Encourages US Greater Positive Role in the Region

Jakarta, MINA – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia Retno Marsudi encourages the United States (US) to play a greater positive role in the region, including over the Myanmar crisis.

She conveyed this in the ASEAN-US Special Meeting of Foreign Ministers which was held virtually on Wednesday.

“The issue of Myanmar continues to be a concern and priority for ASEAN. Now, it is a critical time, where the Five-Point Consensus needs to be implemented immediately,” she said.

On the same occasion, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep concern about the Myanmar coup and called on ASEAN to take coordinated action to end the violence and restore civilian rule.

As quoted from Anadolu Agency, as of Wednesday morning, the death toll since the military coup in Myanmar has again increased to 906, according to a report by a civil society group, the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)