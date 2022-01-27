Indonesia Confirms 1,766 New Cases of Omicron Variant

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ministry of Health reported that currently there are a total of 1,766 people who have been infected by Omicron variant.

Spokesperson for the Covid-19 vaccination of the Ministry of Health, Siti Nadia Tarmizi, said that of the 1,766 confirmed cases of Omicron, 1,066 were from overseas travelers, 449 cases were from local transmission, and 251 cases are still under epidemiological investigation.

“Omicron cases reported to date are 1,766 cases. It consists of 1,066 PPLNs, 449 local transmissions, and 251 people are still doing epidemiological research,” said Nadia from her statement on Thursday as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Nadia said that currently the omicron case has spread to 20 regencies/cities in Indonesia and 17 regencies/cities on the island of Java which are recorded to have local transmission omicron cases, namely DKI Jakarta, South Tangerang City, and Tangerang City, Semarang City, Cilacap Regency, Pekalongan Regency, Sukoharjo Regency.

Then the City of Surabaya, Malang Regency, Malang City, Madiun Regency, Bandung Regency, West Java, Bandung City, Karawang Regency, West Bandung Regency, Depok City, Bogor Regency.

In addition, there are 3 regions outside Java, namely Takalar Regency, Mataram City, and Sumbawa Regency. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)