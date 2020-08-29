Indonesia Confirmed 1, 902 Recovery cases of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Goverment confirmed on Saturday, 3,308 new cases of Covid-19 which is the highest record increase so far.

Indonesia reported the highest record increase for the second day in a row, after having recorded 3,003 new cases on Friday.

The total number of cases became 169,195, of which 122,802 people recovered and 7,261 people died.

The Ministry of Health noted that there were 1,902 cases of recovery and 92 cases of death in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of cases reported by the Capital of Jakarta was 86 cases. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)