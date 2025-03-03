Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Efforts to Undermine Gaza’s Ceasefire

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia condemns Israel’s efforts to undermine the ceasefire agreement in Gaza by violating the initial terms, unilaterally demanding an extension of the first phase, and avoiding discussions on the second phase.

“Blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza and using it as a bargaining chip in ceasefire negotiations constitutes a war crime and a clear violation of international humanitarian law and human rights,” said Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Monday.

Indonesia urges the international community to pressure Israel to immediately allow the delivery of humanitarian aid and to resume negotiations for the second phase in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

Indonesia reaffirms its steadfast support for the Two-State Solution as the only path to sustainable peace in the region. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)