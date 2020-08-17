Indonesia Commemorates 75th Independence Day

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo led the Commemoration of the 75th Indonesia’s Independence Day which was held at the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace on Monday, August 17.

Carrying the theme “Advanced Indonesia”, the commemoration of the 75th Anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence this time represents Pancasila as a guide to the life of the nation and state that strengthens Indonesia’s sovereignty, unity and unity in filling independence.

The diversity of Indonesia is united through collaboration to introduce the nation’s identity and create strength and opportunities to work without boundaries.

The 75th Indonesian Independence Day commemoration was held on a limited basis to adjust and implement health protocols in the midst of a pandemic. In addition to wearing masks and maintaining a distance, participants or limited ceremonial devices are also subject to medical checks first.

The invited guests and the community who participated in the ceremony virtually from various backgrounds were also enthusiastic about the procession.

Seventeen cannons blaring from the direction of the National Monument Park accompanied by the sound of a long siren marked the start of the Seconds Commemoration of the Proclamation of Independence of the Republic of Indonesia in the courtyard of the Merdeka Palace. (T/RE1)

