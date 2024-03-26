Indonesia Calls for Immediate Implementation of Ceasefire Resolution in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia urges the Resolution demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip which has just been approved by the UN Security Council is immediately implemented by all parties.

“Indonesia is advised that this legally binding Resolution be immediately implemented by all parties,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affair on account X on Tuesday.

Indonesia welcomes the adoption of UNSC Resolution 2728 (2024) which demands an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The UN Security Council adopted a Resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between the Israeli occupation and the Palestinian movement, Hamas in Gaza during the month of Ramadan 1445 H on Monday.

The resolution submitted by Algeria also demands all hostages immediately and unconditionally and removes all obstacles and barriers to the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, reported Middle East Eye.

The United States (US) abstained from voting on the ceasefire decision. The remaining 14 council members voted in favor of the resolution.

The US decision to abstain from the UN vote marks weeks of back-and-forth criticism between Israel and the Biden administration.

Since December 2023, Biden and senior US officials have challenged Israel over its actions in the war, but Monday’s vote represents the most formal criticism the US has leveled.

The US has protected its allies from criticism at the UN when international opinion turned against Israel.

Since October 7, 2023, the US has given three vetoes to calls for a ceasefire.

Separately, Washington also blocked an amendment transmitting a ceasefire that Russia had sought to include in a Security Council resolution in December last year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)