Indonesia Announces Covid-19 Cases Over 17,000

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia announced 529 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 17,025 cases.

The Government spokesman for Covid-19 Achmad Yurianto said the number of patients recovered increased by 108 people in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,911.

“There were 13 cases of patients died, bringing the total to 1,089,” Yuri said at a press conference in Jakarta on Saturday.

The government also announced patient data under surveillance (PDP) and people under surveillance (ODP) of the coronavirus in Indonesia.

According to Yuri, the number of PDP increased to 35,069 people and ODP to 269,449 people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)