Indonesia and Qatar Chair International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education

Photo session of International Conference on Afghanistan Women's Education which was held in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, December 8 2022 (photo: Kompas/Kris Mada)

Bali, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi and Deputy Foreign Minister of Qatar Lolwah Al-Khater chaired the International Conference on Afghan Women’s Education in Bali on Thursday.

In her opening speech, the Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs said that there were five reasons for the conference to be held. ​​

First, Retno said, updating the current situation in Afghanistan. Second, restating support for all Afghan people without exception.

“Third, restating our support for women’s rights, especially education for women; Fourth, identifying interests and gathering resources to support women’s education in Afghanistan; and Fifth, planning steps forward,” she said.

According to Retno, the event was also unique, because it did not only gather government representatives, but also international organizations, NGOs, philanthropists, and the business community. While in all 38 countries, four international organizations, all NGOs and businesses, nine women leaders and academics were present at the event.

“This shows strong international efforts at resolution and resolution,” she said. ​

According to UN Women, more than 11 million Afghan women and girls are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. ​

Data from the UNDP states that difficulties for women can cost Afghanistan’s economy as much as USD 1 billion or five percent of its GDP.

So, while the 2021 World Economic Forum’s Gender Gap Index places Afghanistan last out of 156 countries.​

“With this situation, we cannot choose to remain silent, we must do something,” said Retno.

The meeting is expected to produce a real commitment to support Afghan women’s education, in the form of financing, scholarships, capacity building, and other contributions. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)