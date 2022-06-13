Indian Authority Demolish Home of Insulting’s Protestors

Kanpur, MINA – A week after protests erupted in Kanpur Uttar Pradesh over remarks insulting the Prophet Muhammad, bulldozers were lowered on city streets. Authorities in the state demolished the homes of several people accused of involvement in last week’s unrest.

One of the houses demolished belonged to local Muslim leader Zafar Hayat Hashmi. He is accused of being the main suspect in the violence. Police and administration were present at the location where the demolition was carried out, as quoted from India Today on Monday.

Violent clashes and stone-throwing broke out in Kanpur on June 3, after a Muslim organization called for the closure of shops at Parade Market, one of the city’s largest wholesale markets, over controversial comments by BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma about the Prophet Muhammad during a televised debate.

An eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by DCP Sanjeev Tyagi, investigated the matter. Uttar Pradesh MLC and BJP leader Mohsin Raza claim that the clashes were pre-planned.

CNN reports Mrityunjay Kumar, Adityanath’s Media Advisor, tweeted a photo of a bulldozer destroying a building and said, “Remember the unmanageable elements, every Friday followed by Saturday.”

Opposition leaders say Adityanath’s government is employing unconstitutional methods to silence protesters. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)