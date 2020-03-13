Indian Ambassador Cancels Meeting with Indonesian Ulema Council

Jakarta, MINA – Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Pradeep Kumar Rawat unilaterally canceled a meeting with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) and 61 Islamic Community Organizations at the MUI office, Jakarta on Thursday. The meeting was planned to discuss the condition of Muslims in India.

“Whereas the Indian Embassy determined the time,” MUI Deputy Chairperson Muhyiddin Junaidi told the chronology of the planned ambassador’s meeting with a number of Islamic organizations. The Indian ambassador sent a letter to MUI to hold a friendly meeting with MUI leaders regarding the condition of Muslims in India.

“We agree today and the date (Thursday, March 12, 2020), at 13:00 p.m. But there was an incoming letter that said the Ambassador could not be at the MUI at 13.00 because he was still on his way from abroad, ” Muhyiddin said.

He continued the Indian Embassy requested the meeting be postponed until 17:00 a.m. MUI told it to 61 Islamic organizations.

“Suddenly, at 15.30 a.m, he sent a message WA (WhatsApp) saying that he was, said his Secretary out of town. So, initially at 16:30 p.m, he was in MUI and WA and at 17.00 p.m he went out of town, “he explained.

He said his party did not know whether this was a one-sided cancellation. Usually, when people are wrong, they are afraid. But if someone is right, he will still come.

He added that the Embassy argued that he was not willing to come for security reasons. Pradeep requested that the meeting be held at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Although, it was not attended by the Indian Embassy, ​​the MUI meeting with mass organizations continued and discussed various matters about the condition of Muslims in India. MUI and representatives of Islamic organizations delivered a number of notes to the Indian government. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)