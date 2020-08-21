ICRC: Humanitarian Crisis in Libya Worsens

Tripoli, MINA – Libya’s humanitarian crisis is worsening, exacerbated by a halt to oil operations, a port blockade and the spread of Covid-19, the Head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday, MEMO reported.

ICRC President Peter Maurer voiced hope that increased diplomatic activity, including a visit by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas earlier this week, will be able to restart the peace process in the North African country.

Maurer speaks on his return from divided Libya. He held separate talks with Prime Minister Fayez Al-Sarraj, the head of the internationally recognized government, and General Khalifa Haftar whose forces are based in the east.

The ICRC is providing clean water to hundreds of thousands of people in the eastern city of Benghazi, evacuating bodies from the battlefield, and delivering medicine and protective equipment to health facilities across Libya.

“We have seen reserves running out, family income being used to survive, stressed by the attacks in Tripoli, increasingly stressed by Covid, by oil restrictions and cuts,” Maurer told reporters.

Forces loyal to Haftar began a blockade of terminals and oil fields on January 18, gradually reducing production.

“National Bank assets, the oil situation, the ceasefire are very political issues that need to be negotiated politically,” he said referring to the oil-rich strategic city.

Libya has been divided since 2014 between factions based in the east and west. Regional powers have adapted to competing parties.

Turkey and its regional ally Qatar support the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, while Haftar’s forces have the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Maurer also said Serraj and Haftar’s side asked the ICRC to increase visits to detention centers in Misrata, Tripoli and Benghazi, the cities that hold people involved in the conflict respectively. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)