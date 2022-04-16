Hundreds of Gazans Take to the Street to Protest Israel’s Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Gaza, MINA – Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza City took to the streets to protest the Israeli troops attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday.

As reported by Al Jazeera, protesters chanted slogans calling for Arab and international support for Al-Aqsa Mosque worshipers and for those facing Israeli attacks on Jerusalem and the West Bank.

In his speech, Khaled al-Batsh, a senior member of the Islamic Jihad movement condemned the Israeli attack on worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“Today, we gathered in Gaza to show our support to the people of Jerusalem and the West Bank. We support the resistance of our people and salute the souls of our martyrs,” he said.

Al-Batsh stressed the Palestinian faction “will not remain silent” if Israeli violations continue at the Al-Aqsa compound.

“We will not tolerate any Israeli provocation at Al-Aqsa Mosque and we will not accept its continuation,” he said.

Israeli troops brutally attacked Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Al-Quds (East Jerusalem) on Friday after Fajr Prayers.

More than 150 Palestinians were injured in the attack and hundreds more were arrested. Palestinian resistance groups have condemned the horrific attack, and hold the Israeli regime responsible for its possible consequences. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)