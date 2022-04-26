How Is Ramadan in Africa!

Nairobi, MINA – Mohamad Hery Saripudin, the Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, Uganda as well as the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to UNEP and UN-Habitat told about the situation of Ramadan in African countries, especially in his accreditation areas.

Hery explained that Muslims in Kenya, Uganda and Congo are still a minority, around 10 percent, while in Somalia the majority is almost 95 percent, like in Indonesia.

“So the atmosphere of Ramadan in Kenya, let’s say in Nairobi is not so pronounced that this is Ramadan,” said Hery during an exclusive interview with MINA virtually on Tuesday.

However, Hery continued, in the east coast area, Mombasa is a bit different because there are more Muslims in this area, mosques are easy to find, so you can really feel the Ramadan atmosphere.

The duration of Ramadan fasting in Nairobi is almost the same as in Indonesia, which is around 13 hours, imsak time is 05:13 a.m, while iftar is 06:35 p.m

Mosques in Kenya have also opened iftar or iftar because the local government has lifted several restrictions related to preventing Covid-19, such as crowds and mobility.

The Indonesian Embassy in Nairo itself, said Hery, held several programs this Ramadan, such as donations to the Muslim community in Kenya and holding a Digital Ramadhan Tausyiah event by inviting famous Indonesian religious teachers virtually so that it could be enjoyed by the Indonesian Muslim diaspora community.

Meanwhile, this year’s Eid prayer will be held at the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi by implementing health protocols like last year. (T/RE1)

