Hezbollah Kills Two Israeli Soldiers at Lebanese Border

Odaisseh, MINA – Two elite Israeli occupation soldiers were killed and 18 others wounded in a Hezbollah ambush Wednesday morning at the Lebanese border, Odaisseh. They were repulsed by Hezbollah when they tried to enter Lebanese territory.

Israeli media reported that two Israeli soldiers were killed and 18 others wounded in clashes with Hezbollah fighters. This is the first clash since Israel announced a ground offensive last week.

Footage circulating online showed Israeli evacuation helicopters near the northern border with Lebanon, following reports from Israeli media that Rambam Hospital in Haifa and Ziv Hospital in Safed had declared massive casualties in the region.

Israel recognizes that a ground invasion against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon is a very different challenge from confronting Hamas in Gaza.

Hezbollah is a formidable enemy that has been trained for it, and has soldiers trained for battle who have fought for years in Syria.

Upon the incident, dozens of occupation military ambulances and helicopters were seen at the border to evacuate the dead and wounded soldiers.

Al Mayadeen in South Lebanon reported that Hezbollah carried out a planned ambush against a group of Israeli soldiers who were preparing to infiltrate from Odaisseh and Kfar Kila.

“Our correspondent mentioned that dozens of elite Israeli soldiers were wounded, and their screams were heard throughout the region,” Al Mayadeen wrote.

The Israeli military reported the death of one soldier in the ambush in Odaisseh, but the number of casualties was much higher, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent confirmed, noting that this latest event marked the first real engagement with an Israeli commando unit attempting to penetrate the Lebanese border. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)