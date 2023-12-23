Hebrew Media: Israel to End Ground Attacks on Gaza

Nazareth, MINA – According to Hebrew language media quoted by Quds Press, Saturday, reporting, the Israeli occupation army is preparing to proceed to the third phase of aggression in the Gaza Strip in the coming weeks, which includes ending ground “maneuvers”.

Hebrew Channel 11 quoted unnamed sources as saying that the third phase includes ending ground maneuvers in the Gaza Strip, reducing troops, demobilizing reserve forces, carrying out airstrikes and establishing a buffer zone on the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip.

The media claimed that the Israeli army took over most of the northern areas, while facing great difficulties in advancing in the southern areas of the Gaza Strip.

In contrast, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the Israeli army is already in the middle of the third phase of deployment, contrary to what was announced by decision makers and emphasized that various command centers are preparing for major changes next January.”

Haaretz added that the changes were related to the redeployment of hundreds of thousands of reservists due to the burden on the economy, soldiers and their families.

The Israeli occupation army decided to withdraw the Golani Brigade from Gaza after sixty days of fighting that caused heavy losses.

The decision to withdraw the Golani Brigade from Gaza was also followed by the withdrawal of paratroopers and armored troops from the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli media estimates the number of injured among soldiers at around 5,000 people.

For seventy-eight consecutive days, the Israeli occupation, with American and European support, continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation aggression caused the death toll to increase to 20.57 martyrs, 53,320 people were injured and resulted in massive infrastructure destruction. (T/RE1/P2)

