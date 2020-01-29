Hashtag Free Palestine Top Ranking on Twitter

Jakarta, MINA – Hashtag Free Palestine has become the world’s top trend on Twitter. It was sticking out after US President Donald Trump revealed his controversial and often delayed plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday.

In a short amount of time, there were around 60,000 tweets share with the hashtag of Free Palestine, Anadolu Agency reported.

Among the details of Trump’s plans, Jerusalem will remain “the undivided capital of Israel”.

The plan does not appear to fulfill even the most basic Palestinian demands for comprehensive peace with Israel, including the right to return for Palestinian refugees forced from their homes as a result of the conflict.

Thousands of Palestinian protesters reportedly took to the streets ahead of Trump’s official announcement against the proposal.

Palestinian officials have cut off communications with the United States since Trump decided to unilaterally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017, underestimating the main pillars of peace talks that hold the status of the contested city must be determined through negotiations. (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)