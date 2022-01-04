Haniyeh Contacts Ziad Al-Nakhala Discussing Health Conditions of Prisoner Abu Hawwash

Gaza, MINA – Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ political bureau, made a phone call to Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement, on Monday evening, in which they discussed the new conditions, especially those related to the health condition of prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash.

This contact comes as an extension of the meetings held by the political and military leaderships of the two movements in the Gaza Strip and their follow-up to their results, stressing the joint work to end this human tragedy, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

The call aimed to put an end to the illegal Israeli administrative detention file, which constitutes a flagrant infringement on the freedom of the Palestinian people, especially in the West Bank.

It’s noteworthy that the Palestinian prisoner Abu Hawash has been on hunger strike for 141 days in reject of his administrative detention, which has caused his health to deteriorate, and his death is expected at any moment.

The Israeli occupation arrested Abu Hawash on October 27, 2020 and transferred him to immediately administrative detention. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)