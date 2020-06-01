Hanan Ashrawi: Israeli Annexation Plan to Resolve with Disasters

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel’s plan to annex more land than the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank will bring new disaster for Palestinians.

Officials and observers say this could be similar to the mass exodus of Palestinians in 1948, known as the Nakba.

“The annexation of the Jordan Valley is an attempt to resolve the disaster of 1948 and to completely eliminate the Palestinian struggle,” said Hanan Ashrawi, a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council, as reported by Anadolu Agency (AA).

The 72nd anniversary of Nakba arrived at the time that the extremist right-wing government in Israel was determined to expand its territory to all Palestinian territories.

Ashrawi, who served as the official spokesman for Palestinian delegation for the Middle East peace process in the early 90s, blamed the United States (US) government for that.

She said the US was a partner in crime when the world preoccupied with the outbreak of Covid-19.

She hopes that European countries will speak out against annexation.

“There are several international steps and threats against Israel. There are European countries that will move and will not remain silent in the face of annexation,” she said.

“In addition, Jordan’s recent threat to Israel if it applies to annexation that poses an existential threat because annexation will be applied on the Jordanian border as well,” she said.

Ashrawi later said that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) had urged all international institutions to protect the Palestinian cause in order to comply with international law and norms.

The PLO has called on European countries to take urgent proactive steps to prevent Israeli steps.

“There is a clear message to Israel, that Europe will not be silent about annexation,” he said.

She blamed Israel for carrying out ethnic cleansing in the Jordan Valley and destroying all that belonged to Palestinians there.

As many as 50 thousand Palestinians living in the Jordan Valley have around 12,355 hectares of agricultural land. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)