Hamas Welcomes International Call to Lift Siege of Gaza and Stop Israeli Settlement

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” welcomed the decisions issued by the United Nations Economic and Social Council that call to break the siege on the Gaza Strip, the complete stopping of all forms of settlements, in the West Bank and Jerusalem, and condemn the continuation of violence and suppression of the occupation army against Palestinian demonstrators and journalists.

The movement considered in a press statement that the two international guides are a new revealing of the extent of the Israeli crimes against Palestinian people, land and sanctities, and reaffirming the illegality of this occupation and its settlement schemes on the occupied Palestine, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The movement called in front of these two decisions, in light of the occupation’s disregard for all international customs, covenants and decisions, and at a time when the siege continues on the Gaza Strip, and settlement belling on the Palestinian land and violations against the Palestinian people, the international community, the United Nations and its institutions and organizations to escalate to pressure on occupation to lift its siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, and obliges it to stop all its settlement and crimes.

The Palestinians of the Gaza Strip live in difficult economic conditions due to the suffocating blockade imposed by the occupation 16 years ago. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)