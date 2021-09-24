Hamas: We Are Ready to Start Prisoner Exchange Negotiations

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, announced on Thursday its readiness to start indirect negotiations with the Israeli occupation to complete a prisoner exchange deal, as soon as possible and according to the terms the Palestinian factions put.

“We are ready from tomorrow for indirect negotiations with the occupation, to complete a prisoner exchange deal, and we are keen to complete it as soon as possible under the terms of the Palestinian resistance,” said Zaher Jabareen, who is in charge of the file of prisoners, martyrs and wounded.

He continued, “We have provided a clear framework for mediators, and we can conclude an exchange deal if the occupation is serious about that.” MINA’s Contributor reported.

Jabareen, a member of the Hamas political bureau, added, “the issue of the prisoners is national, and it is one of the basic issues of the Palestinian people that keeps them united, and there is no dispute over it.”

Jabarin stressed that one of the most prominent conditions of the resistance to complete a new exchange deal is the release of the prisoners of the “Wafa Al-Ahrar” deal, who were re-arrested in the occupied West Bank, in addition to the six prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison.

He also revealed an offer made by the occupation to Hamas during its capture of Corporal Gilad Shalit. Jabarin said, “The occupation offered Hamas to lift the siege on Gaza and pay $15 million for the release of Corporal Gilad Shalit, but Hamas refused. Today we say if they offered us the whole world, we would only accept a new deal that would make our people happy.”

He concluded by saying, “It is the duty of everyone, led by the Palestinian official authorities, to go to international institutions that defend human rights in order to defend the prisoners until they are freed.”. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)