Hamas Warns A Big War if Israel Attacks Al Aqsa Mosque

Gaza, MINA – Hamas called on Muslims in Jerusalem and the occupied territories of 1948 to guard Al Aqsa Mosque.

The Islamic organization also warned that any attack on the Al Aqsa Mosque would trigger a war.

Hamas, in a statement stressed that the current situation will not last forever. “Because the enemy will pay for an attack on Al Aqsa,” Hamas said as quoted from Arutz Sheva on Thursday, July 16.

Israel’s repressive measures, Hamas said, would not be able to withstand the wave of Palestinian protests in Jerusalem. They believe that Palestinian protests will be able to obstruct the Israeli occupation plan.

In addition, Hamas also called on the Palestinian people in Jerusalem and Palestine as well as those in the occupied territories of 1948 to show their strong stand and guard the Al Aqsa Mosque. For them, this would hinder the implementation of the occupation plan.

In its statement, Hamas praised the Islamic leadership which has stated that the Mercy Gate is an integral part of the Al Aqsa Mosque, which exclusively belongs to Muslims.

Hamas also condemned Israel’s plans to annex the West Bank. For Hamas, Israel’s plan to annex a portion of the West Bank is a declaration of war. The group has hinted that it will take confrontation action against Tel Aviv

“The Resistance considers this decision (annexation of the West Bank) as a declaration of war against the Palestinian people. The Resistance will be a loyal and devoted guardian of the people during this war, acting in defense of our people, land and holy sites,” said a spokesman for the Hamas military wing, Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obeida.

He would make Israel regret his decision. Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum welcomed the statement made by Abu Obeida. Like Obeida, he also signaled readiness to respond to the annexation of the West Bank with military action. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)