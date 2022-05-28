Hamas: Tomorrow Will Be Hell for Occupation Throughout Palestine

Gaza, MINA – Today, Saturday, the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, called on the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian interior and the West Bank to escalate their confrontations with the Israeli occupation in an unprecedented manner, to thwart the Israeli flags march scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday, in the city of Jerusalem, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The Department of National Relations of Hamas in the West Bank said, “Tomorrow will be hell for the occupation everywhere,” stressing that the flags march is intentional aggression that requires a comprehensive Palestinian mobilization, starting with the intensification of their presence in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa to protect it.

It confirmed the importance of stopping this march and escalating popular resistance in all parts of Palestine to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque from extremist Zionist incursions and defeat this occupation.

It pointed to the escalation of the occupation’s crimes against Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa day after day, stressing that “there is no solution to protect the sanctities and extract Palestinians’ rights except by raising the sword of the comprehensive intifada in the face of the enemy, to retreat from its crimes.”

Palestinian national movements and leaders called for an early existence in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and the raising of the Palestinian flag in all parts of Jerusalem, all the way to Bab al-Amoud Square, on the day the Israeli settlers plan to organize their flags march.

The extremist settlers plan to organize their march, which will include storming the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday from 07:00 until 11:00, and from 13:30 until 14:30 in the afternoon, with the participation of rabbis, members of Knesset, heads of councils, and many officials. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)