Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Hamas to Release Three Israeli Captives in Exchange for 183 Palestinian Prisoners

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Palestinian Resistances Release Four Female Israeli Soldiers (photo: Screenshot)
Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas will release three Israeli hostages in exchange for 183 Palestinian prisoners in the fourth exchange, as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

According to TRT World, Amani Sarahneh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoners Club, confirmed on Friday the updated number of Palestinian prisoners to be released, revising the previous announcement of 90 prisoners.

On Friday, Hamas released the names of the three Israeli hostages: Ofer Calderon, Keith Siegel, and Yarden Bibas.

On January 19, 2025, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip was officially implemented. This agreement was reached after several months of intensive negotiations.

Also Read: Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Rafah Border

Although the ceasefire has been implemented, the situation on the ground remains complex. Several incidents of violence were reported to have been committed by Israeli Zionists despite the ceasefire agreement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: MER-C Team Conducts Disaster Triage in Northern Gaza

