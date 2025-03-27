SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 44 minutes ago

44 minutes ago

4 Views

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, was martyred Thursday in a predawn Israeli occupation airstrike on the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The airstrike targeted the town of Jabalia, where Al-Qanoua’s tent was struck, resulting in his death.

Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV confirmed the news, describing Al-Qanoua as a martyr, while the Palestinian Popular Resistance Movement condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric bombing” and vowing to take action in response.

Since Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on March 18, the death toll has risen sharply. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed, with over 1,700 injured, most of whom are women and children. The United Nations reports that 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced, with continued evacuation orders in place.

Also Read: Around 180,000 Worshippers Gather at Al-Aqsa Mosque for Laylat Al-Qadr

Since the outbreak of violence in October 2023, nearly 50,200 Palestinians have lost their lives, and over 113,700 have been injured, as the Israeli military continues its relentless onslaught on Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Airstrikes Kill 11 in Gaza, Including Mother and Five Children

TagAbdel-Latif al-Qanoua airstrike casualties Displacement Gaza Gaza conflict Hamas Israel Jabalia Palestinian resistance

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

  • 44 minutes ago
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 11 in Gaza, Including Mother and Five Children

  • 5 hours ago
Hamas Hands over Israeli Captives in Gaza to Red Cross (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Warns of Grave Risk to Israeli Captives Amid Ongoing Bombardment

  • 6 hours ago
Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Gaza’s Dr. Abu Safiya Without Charges

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli occupation forces on West Bank (photo: Palestine Chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Forces Continue Raids in West Bank, Kill Two Palestinians

  • 9 hours ago
Aid trucks enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Rejects Most Humanitarian Aid Efforts to Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Load More
Lebanon Hezbollah rockets (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Israeli Airstrikes on Lebanon Kill Seven People, Despite Ceasefire

  • Sunday, 23 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • Saturday, 8 March 2025 - 16:39 WIB
Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Climber Arrested after Scaling London’s Big Ben for 16 Hours with Palestinian Flag

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 21:53 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Sugiono: Ramadan Strengthens International Relations

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 23:04 WIB
Palestine

Palestinians Endure Water Crisis Amid Ramadan Fasting in Gaza Refugee Camps

  • Saturday, 15 March 2025 - 19:14 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 700 Palestinians Martyred in Israeli Airstrikes since Tuesday

  • Thursday, 20 March 2025 - 21:38 WIB
America

White House Confirms Trump’s Full Support for Israel’s Aggression in Gaza

  • Saturday, 22 March 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Civilians on Central Gaza Strip (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Targets Residential House in Khan Yunis, Killing Civilians

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 04:34 WIB
Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Al-Qassam Hands over Six Israeli Captives to Red Cross (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Captives Speak Out in Video: Accuse Government of Silencing Their Voices

  • Tuesday, 25 March 2025 - 09:14 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us