Hamas Spokesman Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua Martyred in Israeli Airstrike on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Abdel-Latif al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, was martyred Thursday in a predawn Israeli occupation airstrike on the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

The airstrike targeted the town of Jabalia, where Al-Qanoua’s tent was struck, resulting in his death.

Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV confirmed the news, describing Al-Qanoua as a martyr, while the Palestinian Popular Resistance Movement condemned the attack, calling it a “barbaric bombing” and vowing to take action in response.

Since Israel resumed its military offensive on Gaza on March 18, the death toll has risen sharply. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, at least 830 Palestinians have been killed, with over 1,700 injured, most of whom are women and children. The United Nations reports that 124,000 Palestinians have been displaced, with continued evacuation orders in place.

Since the outbreak of violence in October 2023, nearly 50,200 Palestinians have lost their lives, and over 113,700 have been injured, as the Israeli military continues its relentless onslaught on Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

