Hamas Slams Israeli Forces’ Extrajudicial Execution of A Palestinian Youth

Gaza, MINA – Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasem stated the Israeli occupation forces’ extrajudicial execution of a Palestinian citizen in Jerusalem is a heinous crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Hama.ps reported on Saturday night, the Israeli occupation killed a defenseless, unarmed, wounded Palestinian in cold blood who posed no threat to nearby heavily armed, hostile forces.

The Israeli occupation’s deliberate execution of the Palestinian civilian is criminal conduct that highlights the criminal nature of the Israeli occupation and Israeli occupation soldiers.

Moreover, this horrendous, atrocious act emphasizes that the Israeli occupation shows utter disregard to the Palestinian people’s lives and does not respect the international law, for Israeli occupation crimes against the Palestinian people always go unpunished.

The Israeli occupation behaves once again as an above-the-law ‘rouge state’, with no respect for the international law and conventions.

As the international community is still unable to take necessary measures towards such violations and hold the Israeli occupation accountable for these crimes, the occupation forces continue with their brutality.

Finally, Israeli occupation leaders must be held accountable at the international criminal court, for their perpetrated war crimes and crimes against humanity. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)