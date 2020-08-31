Hamas: Normalization With Israel To Control The Arab World

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian Islamic Movement in Gaza, Hamas figure Khaled Masha said the idea of ​​normalization relations between Arab countries and Israel is intended to control the Arab World.

He was speaking at an online event organized by the youth branch of the Moroccan Justice and Development Party’s Facebook account.

“Israel succes in eliminating Egypt with the Camp David agreement and is currently implemeting the concept of normalization with the same goal of controlling the Arabs,” explained Masha, as quoted from Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

Masha continued Egypt and Israel signed a peace agreement in Washington in 1979 after the Camp David Accords in 1978, which ended the military conflict between the two countries and started permanent and stable bilateral relations.

The Former Hamas Leader said that currently Israel is following a normalization policy similar to that of Egypt, by taking advantage of regional and international changes in recent years.

He stressed that efforts to normalization relations with Israel benefited no one but the Tel Aviv government.

“The Israel annexation plan and the so called Deal of the Century are agreements that Palestinians will not accept,” said Masha.

As part of the US President Donald Trump’s Deal of the Century, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, his administration would officially annex the Jordan Valley and all Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Under international law, the status of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem is occupied territory but Israel continues to build settlements there and plans for annexation which clearly violates international law.

Palestinian officials have threatened to cancel the Oslo Accords and the bilateral agreement with Israel if Israel actions continue with annexation which will also undermine the concept of a “Two State Solution” peace.

The majority of International Community, including member states of the European Union do not recognize Israel’s sovereignty over occupied territories since 1967. (T/Hju/RE1)

