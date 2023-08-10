Hamas: Netanyahu’s Statement on Normalization with Saudi Is Just a Mirage

Gaza Strip, MINA – The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called the statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the normalization of the occupation regime and Saudi Arabia as a “mirage”.

Jihad Taha, spokesman for the Gaza-based resistance movement, made the remarks on Tuesday after Netanyahu said he was optimistic about the normalization of Tel Aviv and Riyadh.

Netanyahu called the possibility of a deal with the Saudi kingdom an “extraordinary thing” and a “pivot” in history.

“Peace talks or normalization with the occupation is just a mirage and a deception to give time for entities to eat away and steal more of the land for the benefit of settlement projects,” said Taha.

He recalled Netanyahu’s recent statement that Netanyahu himself had said he would not allow the formation of a Palestinian state.

“Once again, this proves the aggressive intentions and systematic fascist behavior of this criminal entity against the Palestinian people and their national rights,” said Taha.

Taha said the best response to such fascist statements is to support the Palestinian people in their struggle and resistance against the occupying regime.

He also called for “effective measures” to boycott Tel Aviv and bring its leaders to justice in international forums for their crimes and systematic violations against the land, people and sanctity of Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

